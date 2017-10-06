Man Threatens “Las Vegas Style” Shooting

Cowlitz County, Washington – A man threatened to pull off a “Las Vegas style” shooting, led deputies on a dangerous chase down I-5 for almost 100 miles. Christopher Bleavins a retired military man, is accused of making disturbing threats at Joint Base Lewis McChord near Tacoma. When officers tried to stop him Wednesday, the 35-year-old took off.

The chase went southbound on I-5, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, as Bleavins hit multiple vehicles before he eventually spinning-out near Kalama. He was booked in the Cowlitz County jail and is being held without bail. Authorities say he suffers from PTSD.

Here’s more information from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office:

Cowlitz 911 received a report yesterday afternoon that a retired military man with PTSD had threatened to commit a “Las Vegas” style shooting, and was being pursued by law enforcement south on I5. This was late afternoon, about 4:00 p.m.

The case began when he was approached by MP on JBLM (Joint Base Lewis McCord) he fled the base, almost hitting a MP (The MP was not injured). JBLM Police pursued the suspect south on I5. WSP got behind the suspect vehicle, a Red Mazda, and took over the pursuit. The suspect continued at a high rate of speed southbound. WSP troopers discontinued their pursuit at the Cowlitz/Lewis County Line at mile post 57.

Castle Rock Police spotted the Mazda “6” at a high rate of speed (over 100 mph) near MP 49. The suspect vehicle collided with a semi truck at MP 58. That truck driver was not injured. The extent of damage to that truck is not known. Castle Rock Police continued the pursuit southbound.

Cowlitz Deputy Geary Enbody saw the car at MP 42. As Deputy Enbody entered the freeway the suspect rapidly swerved from the “fast” lane over the middle lane to the slow lane in an obvious attempt to crash in to Deputy Enbody’s patrol car. Deputy Enbody was able to brake hard and serve toward the guardrail to avoid being hit. The suspect rapidly sped to over 100 mph southbound. As other deputies joined to help, Castle Rock dropped out of the pursuit.

At one point in the pursuit the suspect rapidly swerved at other vehicles trying to cause them to crash. At one point the driver swerved over all 3 lanes to get in front of a truck pulling a horse trailer and slammed on the brakes — causing the truck and horse trailer to slam on their brakes. This was an extremely dangerous event and fortunately that truck driver narrowly avoided crashing. The suspect did this to another driver also.

The suspect continued southbound and erratically slowed down to 45 mph swerving over all 3 lanes and alternately sped up to over 100 mph on several occasions. The suspect was also passing people on the shoulder of the freeway.

At about MP 33 the suspect attempted to pass a car driven by Caitlyn Roettger on the left hand shoulder and collided with Ms. Roettger’s vehicle. At this point, the suspect lost control of his car and it spun off I5 and landed up against the BNSF railroad track base (not on the tracks). The suspect exited the car and was taken into custody. He received a minor cut on his head and was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released and booked in to the jail.

Ms. Roettger received a cut on her head but did not require medical attention. Ms. Roettger’s car sustained significant damage and was towed.

The suspect:

Christopher James Bleavins, 35 yrs. Lakewood resident – Retired Military.

Booked for:

1) Assault 1st degree (attempting to crash in to Deputy Enbody’s car.)

2) Eluding Police

3) 2 counts of Hit and Run.

4) Reckless Endangerment (attempting to cause many other accidents).

No Bail. Contact Cowlitz County Superior Court for questions regarding court appearances.

We do not know any details about Mr. Bleavins’ Military service.

Mr. Bleavins was not armed. We have not verified if he has or does not have “access” to firearms.

We do not know — yet — what Mr. Bleavins’ criminal history is. We will not release those details unless they are specifically related to this event.

We do not have any more details about Mr. Bleavins’ medical or mental health related issues. We do not know his marital status, or of any family contacts.