Man Who Threatened Police, Gets Probation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A military veteran who threatened police during a seven-hour standoff outside his home on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation will serve no prison time after a federal judge agreed with concerns it would jeopardize the man’s recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jones sentenced Johnathan Courtney on Wednesday to five years on probation and warned him to never drink alcohol.

The standoff happened in September 2015. At one point, Courtney pointed a 9-mm Glock pistol at the Warm Springs police chief and began counting down from three. The chief who was 15 yards away quickly backed off.

Courtney pleaded guilty last fall to assault on a federal officer.

Psychologist Suzanne Best testified the former Army Ranger has PTSD and suffers from survivor’s guilt because of soldiers who died under his command in Iraq. She said he’s made excellent progress since the standoff, but would likely regress in prison.