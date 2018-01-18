Man Swept Out to Sea in Depoe Bay

(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say a man has been swept out to sea at Depoe Bay.

Witnesses told police that the man went over a sea wall Thursday morning to look at the big waves from a storm. He was then swept off the rocks.

The Coast Guard and local rescue crews were searching for the man.

Large “sneaker” waves have killed more than two dozen people along the Oregon coast since 1990. The incidents generally occur during late fall and winter.

Police urge beachgoers to be cautious.