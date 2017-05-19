Man Suspected Of Throwing Semen On Women At Grocery Stores Wanted By Police

Portland, ORE – Detectives are investigating two incidents at Southwest Portland grocery stores, and have learned that the suspect would follow women through the store, throw semen on them, and walk away.

Due to the nature of the act, police believe that there may be additional victims that are unaware of what happened to them.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s to 40’s, with a short to medium build. In one incident, the suspect was seen driving a white four-door car.

The images above are from an incident at the Safeway on Barbur Boulevard on April 5, 2017.

If you recognize the man or see him, please call 9-1-1