Man Steals Tigard Police Car

Tigard, Or. – On October 18, 2017 at approximately 4:25 p.m., a Tigard Police Officer was called to an apartment dwelling located at 16280 SW 113th Ave in Tigard. A caller reported two men fighting. When the officer arrived he observed an adult male being treated for injuries by medical personnel at the scene. Another adult male approached the officer as he was exiting his patrol vehicle and was told to wait nearby. While the officer attempted to check on the injured man, the suspect quickly entered the unoccupied patrol vehicle and drove off. The officer quickly relayed the stolen vehicle information on the radio and other Tigard Police units quickly responded to the area in search of the suspect.

A Tigard Police Commander responding to the scene spotted the stolen patrol vehicle as it entered the parking lot of the Masonic Lodge located at 13680 SW Pacific Highway in Tigard. After stopping and exiting the vehicle, the suspect then attempted entry into the locked lodge by smashing a window adjacent to the front entrance. As other patrol units arrived, the suspect continued to attempt entry while ignoring police commands. Officers utilized several tactics which ultimately allowed them to close-in and take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect, identified as 24 year-old Djordge Djuric, was checked and cleared by medical personnel at the scene and subsequently transported to the Washington County Jail. No injuries or damages were reported in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Djuric was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief and Resisting Arrest. Djuric will await arraignment.