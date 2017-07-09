Man Stabs Co-Worker At Marijuana Grow Operation
By Jordan Vawter
|
Jul 9, 2017 @ 3:14 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) – A 28-year-old Medford man is facing attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he stabbed a co-worker at a marijuana grow operation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Gabbard stabbed a co-worker with a knife multiple times in the chest and abdomen Saturday afternoon. The two were cutting irrigation lines at a grow site.

Detectives believe the stabbing was unprovoked and that Gabbard had intended to kill his co-worker.

Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Jakob Crouch, was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Gabbard was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail after being treated for a cut.

