Portland, Oregon – Saturday afternoon, Portland Police responded to a stabbing at Southwest 5th and Washington. They found a man with a serious injury, but he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect is described as a dark skinned male in his 40’s, with long brown hair, a mustache, and a lock back knife. He fled the area with other men, and police say they may be homeless. The public is urged to call police if they have any information.