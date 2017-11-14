Man Stabbed on MAX Train

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man is in custody after stabbing another man during a fight on a MAX train on Tuesday afternoon.

Portland Police say officers provided emergency first aid to the victim at the Denver Avenue Transit Station until more help arrived.

Shortly afterward, a man fitting the description of the suspect was located and detained on another MAX train at the Rosa Parks Transit Station.

TriMet is reporting that service on the Yellow MAX line has been disrupted while police continue to investigate.