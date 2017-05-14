Man Stabbed at Bar

A man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing someone multiple times at a bar in Hazel Dell. The victim suffered serious injuries Saturday morning, and was taken to a hospital by a friend of his. Clark County Deputies met the victim at the hospital. After talking to him and other witnesses, they announced they had a suspect.

26 year old Daniel Rodrigues was contacted by police, and after being interviewed, was arrested on one count of first degree assault. He is now in Clark County Jail. Detectives haven’t announced a motive for why Rodrigues would stab a man several times. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.