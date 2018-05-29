Man Stabbed 17 Times For Telling Homeless Not To Camp

Portland, Oregon – New information about a stabbing in Northeast Portland. Police arrested Todd Schneider for attacking a man near NE 122nd and Siskiyou. Kayla McNeil says the victim is her dad. She says he’s in the ICU after getting stabbed 17-times. McNeil tells Newspartner KGW her dad confronted a man who was trying to set up a camp in their neighborhood and told him to move along. Then that man started attacking him. Schneider, who’s 25, is facing assault charges.

Neighbors say the victim, Lebecheck, dragged himself to a nearby home and they called 911.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Lebechuck with medical expenses.

Read more from Portland Police:

The suspect taken into custody during a stabbing investigation on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in the 12400 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street has been identified as 25-year-old Todd Schneider.

Schneider was lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Assault in the First Degree.

Detectives with the Detective Division’s Assault Detail continue to investigate this assault. Anyone with information about Schneider or this assault should contact detectives at 503-823-0479.

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 6:22 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 12400 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived and contacted an adult male who appeared to have been assaulted by a person with a knife. Medical personnel transported the victim to a Portland area hospital by ambulance for treatment of what are believed to be serious life-threatening injuries.

As officers and emergency medical personnel provided the victim medical aid, additional officers searched the area and located a person of interest in this assault investigation. The person of interest, an adult male, has been taken into custody.

Preliminary information suggests there was a disturbance between the victim and the person of interest in this assault in a field located on the northeast corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street. Officers have located evidence of the assault in the field.

There is not believed to be a danger to the community in relation to this incident at this time. Based on information learned at this time, investigators do not believe there are outstanding suspects in association to this investigation.

Criminalists with the Portland Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division have responded to assist with this investigation.

Northeast Siskiyou Street will be closed between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 129th Avenue during this investigation.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Assault Detail will continue this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Division’s Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.