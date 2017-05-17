Man Shot By Salem Police Gets 10 Years In Prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials say a man who threatened a corporal officer with a machete was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that 34-year-old Casey Howe was sentenced to prison for 10 years without possibility of early release. Howe will be on post-prison supervision for 36 months after his release.

Howe was arrested after he threatened Salem Corporal Officer Jake Pratt with a machete-like knife outside an Applebee’s in January. He told Pratt they were going to have some fun.

Pratt shot Howe two times after he refused to drop his weapon.

Howe had pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.