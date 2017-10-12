Man Shot at Portland Apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man was shot and wounded at a southeast Portland apartment complex.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says an officer who responded to the scene Thursday applied a tourniquet to the man. The victim was then taken by ambulance to a hospital. Burley says the injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Burley says no arrests have been made, and he has no information about a suspect.

The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been revealed, but Burley says investigators on the robbery detail are assisting with the case.