Man Shot Outside NE Portland Tavern

Portland, Or. – A 31 year old man was shot early today while he sat in his car outside the Glasshouse Tavern on NE Sandy. A suspect walked up and fired into the car, then jumped into another car, which drove off. The victim was able to drive himself to a gas station two blocks away where two people attended to him until police and emergency responders could get there.

Police say they don’t have any useful suspect information at this point and are asking anyone who might know something to call the agent enforcement team at 503-823-4106.