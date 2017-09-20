Man Shot And Killed In North Plains

North Plains, Or. – A man was shot and killed outside a home in North Plains on Tuesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s is looking for the suspect, who took off before deputies arrived on the scene on Northwest Dairy Creek Road.

The name of the victim has not been released because family members are still being notified. Deputies found the victim outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound. They attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 503-629-0111.