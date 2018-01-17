Man Shot and Killed by Lane County Deputy ID’ed

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Oregon authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by a deputy in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reported Wednesday that the Lane County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 42-year-old Robert Martinez Jr. of Deadwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy encountered Martinez on Monday as the deputy was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Carrie Carver says the deputy shot at Martinez, who was armed.

Authorities did not say what kind of weapon Martinez had or how its presence became apparent.

Martinez was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday, the deputy involved in the shooting was not identified.

The Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.