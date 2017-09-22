Man Shot in Freeway Encounter With Eastern Oregon Deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say shots were fired and a man was wounded when a sheriff’s deputy in Eastern Oregon stopped to help a disabled vehicle on Interstate 84.

Oregon State Police say the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Boardman exit. The agency says the Morrow County deputy who stopped to help the westbound vehicle was met by a 26-year-old man with a firearm.

Shots were fired, and the man was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His name and the extent of his injury have not been released.

The deputy was not hurt.

The Oregon State Police and Morrow County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.