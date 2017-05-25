Man Who Shot Fairview Officer Sentenced to Prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for shooting a police officer in the hip.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2qoqOex ) 41-year-old David Charlton apologized at Wednesday’s sentencing in Multnomah County, but declined to say why he opened fire on the Fairview police officer when the officer tried to question him in April 2016. The officer has since returned to duty

Charlton was injured when police returned fire. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm

Charlton was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in federal prison for drug and weapons charges stemming from the incident. The federal sentence will run at the same time as the state sentence.