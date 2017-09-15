Man Shot By Des Moines Cop Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot

FIFE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man initially believed to have been fatally shot by a Des Moines police officer after a high-speed chase actually died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KOMO-TV reports police were called to a disturbance at the Des Moines Marina at 12:45 a.m. Friday and were told a man may be armed.

Officers say they encountered the suspect as he was leaving on a stolen motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle later crashed in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Fife.

Earlier reports said the man resisted officers and an officer fatally shot him. Fife Police Chief Pete Fisher said Friday that preliminary autopsy findings ruled the man’s death a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

The autopsy also showed the man was shot in the chest by the officer.

Police are awaiting ballistic tests to confirm the findings.