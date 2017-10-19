Man Shot In 7-11 Parking Lot In Sellwood

On Thursday October 19, 2017, at 4:17 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call at the 7-11 located at 1715 Southeast Tacoma Street.

As officers responded to the location, an employee at the 7-11 called 9-1-1 again and informed the call taker an adult male had been shot in the 7-11 parking lot.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and contacted the adult male victim who was suffering from what is believed to be a not life-threatening injury. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and provided the victim medical aid and transported him by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information learned during the investigation suggests the victim was standing near a burgundy four door sedan that was parked in the parking lot of the 7-11. The victim was speaking with the driver of the sedan when the driver of the vehicle fired multiple gunshots, striking the victim.

After firing multiple gunshots the suspect proceeded to drive out of the parking lot. As the suspect left the parking lot, the vehicle struck a tree, causing what is believed to be significant damage to the front end of the vehicle. The suspect continued to drive the vehicle out of the area. The suspect and suspect’s vehicle has not been located at this time

Officers canvassed the area and located a bullet strike to the 7-11 and additional evidence of the shooting and crash.

Officers continue to investigate this shooting and are not releasing the suspect’s description at this time.

Southeast 17th Avenue will be closed between Southeast Tacoma Street and Southeast Spokane Street during this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.

