Man Sexually Attacks 9-year-old While She Sleeps

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Team is asking the public for tips following the Feb. 26 sexual assault of a 9-year-old at the Clackamas Trails Apartments, located at 10411 SE Cook Ct. in Unincorporated Milwaukie, Clackamas County.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, an unknown assailant broke into an apartment in the apartment complex. Once inside, the suspect sexually abused the young victim as she was sleeping. The victim woke up during the assault and was later able to provide a description of the suspect.

A forensic artist met with the child and produced the attached sketch of the assailant, described as follows:

– Possibly a Hispanic male

– Unshaven

– Wearing a black sweater and a yellow, grey, and black beanie cap

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 17-5230