Man Sentenced to 27 Years After Attack on 9-Year-Old
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 3:01 PM

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – A man who sexually abused a 9-year-old girl after entering her bedroom through a window has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 44-year-old Isidro Flores-Ramos declined to make a statement at Monday’s hearing in Oregon City. He choked back tears as his attorney told the judge that Flores-Ramos has a wife and children of his own in Mexico.

The girl’s mother told Flores-Ramos in court that their family will never forgive him.

A jury last week found Flores-Ramos guilty of sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and other crimes related to the attack that happened a year ago in Milwaukie. Flores-Ramos didn’t know the girl or her family.

In a separate case, Flores-Ramos pleaded guilty to encouraging sexual assault of an animal. He admitted to having at least five videos of people having sex with animals.

Related Content

Man Who Entered Stranger’s Party Naked Sente...
Suspicious Device Found In Downtown Oregon City
Beaverton Driver Sentenced in Crash That Killed Pe...
Woman Seeks Answers As Police Lab Backlog Causes D...
Mailman Robbed In Gladstone
Man Convicted of Using Pipe Bomb in Murder Plot Se...
Comments