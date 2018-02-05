Man Sentenced to 27 Years After Attack on 9-Year-Old

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – A man who sexually abused a 9-year-old girl after entering her bedroom through a window has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 44-year-old Isidro Flores-Ramos declined to make a statement at Monday’s hearing in Oregon City. He choked back tears as his attorney told the judge that Flores-Ramos has a wife and children of his own in Mexico.

The girl’s mother told Flores-Ramos in court that their family will never forgive him.

A jury last week found Flores-Ramos guilty of sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and other crimes related to the attack that happened a year ago in Milwaukie. Flores-Ramos didn’t know the girl or her family.

In a separate case, Flores-Ramos pleaded guilty to encouraging sexual assault of an animal. He admitted to having at least five videos of people having sex with animals.