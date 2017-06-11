Man With Scissors Jumps On Bus, Causes Evacuation

Portland, OR – Part of the Rose Quarter was shut down Saturday night, when a man with a pair of scissors jumped on top of a TriMet bus and wouldn’t come down for three hours. Police originally thought he had a knife.

Police finally managed to talk the man down at 11:30 Saturday night, and he was taken to a hospital. Portland Police say the man was having a mental health crisis, and they evacuated the area. All trains and buses were stopped at the Rose Quarter Transit Station on North Interstate Avenue. There were no injuries.

The incident follows a fatal knife attack on a TriMet train two weeks ago, and a bomb scare at a train stop Friday.