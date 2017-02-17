Man Robbed At Knifepoint, Grabs Suspects Shoe While Being Dragged By Car

ALOHA, Ore. (KGW) – An Aloha man robbed at knifepoint came away with one of the suspects’ shoes after he was dragged about 100 yards by the getaway vehicle Thursday night, deputies said.

The robbery occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 15500 block of Southwest Donna Court in Aloha.

The victim was selling a man an iPhone 7+ through OfferUp, an online sales platform. He asked the man to meet him at his home.

The buyer showed up with another man, and one of them took out a knife and robbed the seller, who attempted to get the phone back, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The seller hung on to one of the men as the getaway vehicle dragged the seller about 100 yards. While being dragged, the seller took a shoe off one of the men.

The suspects left Donna Court toward Southwest Farmington Road. They were in a tan 2003-2004 BMW X5 with no license plates, the sheriff’s office said.

The two suspects were described as:

A 5-foot-4, 130-pound Hispanic man in his early 20s, wearing a black hoodie and jeans. A 140, pound Hispanic man in his late 20s, with a mustache, dark blue jeans, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.