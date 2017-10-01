Man Rescued From 2-Alarm Fire

Portland, Oregon – A good samaritan saves someone from a burning home Saturday night in Portland. Dozens of firefighters went to the two-alarm fire on Northeast Prescott and 15th, and found a two-story home covered in flames, and sending a column of smoke in the air. But nobody was in the home, thanks to passerby Damian Zabona. He ran into the burning building and helped an elderly man on the second floor get out safely. Zabona twisted his ankle during his rescue, but will be okay.

No people were killed, but a pet dog did die in the fire.

Firefighters say a careless smoker caused the fire at 6:20 PM.