Man Refused Hospital Trip For Seizure Before Death

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was found dead in downtown Corvallis last month refused to go to a hospital after he had a seizure at a jail before his death.

Benton County Sheriff Scott Jackson told the Gazette-Times that jail officials called an ambulance and paramedics examined Jose Semadeni for the seizure he had the morning before his death.

Authorities say he had been arrested for criminal trespassing.

Jackson says jail deputies offered to drive Semadeni to the hospital while they were releasing him, but he turned them down.

Semadeni died May 19 shortly after leaving the jail. He was 34 years old and homeless at the time of his death.

Corvallis police completed their investigated Semadeni’s death. They say there was no crime.