Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing from Portland Stabbing Victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The homeless man accused of stealing a wedding ring off the finger of a man who died in a knife attack aboard a Portland light-rail train has pleaded guilty.

Court records show 51-year-old George Tschaggeny (shog-uh-nee) pleaded guilty Monday to theft, identity theft and tampering with physical evidence. Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 14.

Police say Tschaggeny was wearing Ricky Best’s ring when officers arrested him. Investigators say he also stole Best’s wallet and used his credit card.

Best was one of three men who were stabbed May 26 after confronting a passenger who went into a racist rant. Best died on the train and another victim died at a hospital. The other man survived.