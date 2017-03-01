Man Who Killed Woman With Hammer Gets 16 Years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man who killed his mentally ill tenant with a hammer and hid her body in a shed has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Gary A. Lewis apologized Wednesday to Renee Sandidge-Crowell’s family in court before he was sentenced on a manslaughter charge.
63-year-old Lewis had faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal with prosecutors.
Court documents show Lewis was trying to evict Sandidge-Crowell from her apartment when she was killed on June 7, 2014.
Surveillance video shows Lewis following his tenant, then dragging her body while also carrying a bloody hammer and bleach.
Her body was found wrapped in a blue tarp inside a false wall in a shed.