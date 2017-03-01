Man Who Killed Woman With Hammer Gets 16 Years

By Jim Ferretti
|
Mar 1, 6:17 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man who killed his mentally ill tenant with a hammer and hid her body in a shed has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Gary A. Lewis apologized Wednesday to Renee Sandidge-Crowell’s family in court before he was sentenced on a manslaughter charge.

63-year-old Lewis had faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal with prosecutors.

Court documents show Lewis was trying to evict Sandidge-Crowell from her apartment when she was killed on June 7, 2014.

Surveillance video shows Lewis following his tenant, then dragging her body while also carrying a bloody hammer and bleach.

Her body was found wrapped in a blue tarp inside a false wall in a shed.

Related Content

3 People Indicted For Murder Of Portland Woman
Woman Arrested For Gresham Murder
Man Accused In Beating Death Of Muslim Man Makes ...
Murder Possible at Burned Vancouver Food Mart
Police Arrest Man For November Murder
White Supremacist Couple Remains In Jail Until The...
Comments