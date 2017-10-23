Man Killed In Single Car Crash In Cornelius

Cornelius, Or. – A man died after crashing into several light posts in the city of Cornelius. Deputies believe speed contributed to this crash.

On Monday, October 23, 2017, at 1:25 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies serving the City of Cornelius responded to a single vehicle crash near N Adair Street and N 20th Avenue. A witness called after seeing a Ford pickup truck hit several light posts, causing it to flip onto its side. When deputies arrived, they found the driver, 48-year-old Rony Reyes-Castellanos, deceased inside the truck.

During the investigation, deputies learned that prior to crashing in Cornelius, Mr. Reyes-Castellanos hit at least two other cars in Hillsboro. Witnesses in both cases reported that Mr. Reyes-Castellanos was driving recklessly. Investigating deputies determined that speed was a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted by the Cornelius Fire Department, Hillsboro Police and Forest Grove Police departments, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Portland General Electric (PGE), and the medical examiner.

Mr. Reyes-Castellanos’ family has been notified of his death.