Man Killed In Shootout With Clackamas County Deputies Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have identified an Oregon man killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies southeast of Portland.

A medical examiner ruled that 44-year-old Nathaniel Macalevy of Boring died from a gunshot wound that was not self-inflicted.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT team responded Christmas night after Macalevy’s wife reported that the heavily armed man had violated a restraining order. Deputies later spotted the suspect driving a van, and a chase ensued.

Sgt. Brian Jensen says when the chase ended, Macalevy got out an opened fire -hitting patrol vehicles. Deputies returned fire, and Macalevy’s body was later found behind a barn.

Court records show Macalevy was awaiting trial on charges of assault and harassment in a domestic violence case involving his wife of 20 years. Records show they were going through a divorce.