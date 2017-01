Portland, ORE. – One man has been struck and killed by a semi-truck on I-205 Northbound Sunday afternoon.

Police got the report at 12:36 pm, but the man was already dead when the authorities arrived. Officers say that the man pulled off the freeway near the Powell Blvd. exit and exited his car, when he was hit.

The semi-truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

I-205 Northbound is expected to be closed at Powell Blvd. for multiple hours.