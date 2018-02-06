Man Who Killed Friend While Drunk Headed to Prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man who fatally stabbed a friend in the calf while drunk has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 37-year-old Kelby Jake told the victim’s relatives Monday that he can’t fathom why he hurt his friend, and he’s truly sorry.

Jake and the victim, Martin Bettles, attended a gathering Sept. 3, 2016, and left together about 9 p.m. About an hour later, Jake called a friend and said he needed help because Bettles was dead from a drive-by shooting.

Portland police later found Bettles with a knife wound in one leg, but no bullet wound. Jake, meanwhile, staggered, spoke with a slur and passed out in the back of a patrol car.

Jake pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter for recklessly causing the death.

