Man Jumps Out Window To Escape Arson Fire

Beaverton, Oregon – A Beaverton woman was arrested after police said she set fire to her own condo, forcing a man to jump from a second story window to escape. Tualatin Fire put out the flames at Tanasbrook Court Friday afternoon. 35-year-old Brooke Shaver fled the scene, but a search later found her at a Safeway store near the scene of the fire. She was arrested on charges of arson. The man who jumped from the window to escape the fire sustained minor injuries, and was taken to a hospital.