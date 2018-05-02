Man Jailed 5 Months After Getting Shot by Pendleton Police

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – A man shot by Pendleton police last fall has been indicted on charges stemming from the robbery call that preceded the gunfire.

The East Oregonian newspaper reports that Matthew Hoisington of Mission has been indicted on charges of robbery, theft and interfering with an officer.

Court records show a grand jury indicted Hoisington on Thursday. Umatilla Tribal Police arrested him Monday and booked him into a county jail.

Authorities say Hoisington stole two Crossman 1911 replica-style BB pistols from Walmart on Nov. 29, plus a container of BBs.

He’s also accused of threatening force against two Pendleton officers, one of whom shot Hoisington a couple of times.

Baker County District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff determined the shooting was justified. He reviewed the case because the officer’s wife works for the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com