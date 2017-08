Portland, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a stabbing on board a TriMet Light-rail train Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there was a fight between two men on the train about 1 p.m.. One of the men walked off the train at Northwest 1st and Davis with what a stab wound. The suspect was taken into custody. Police say the victims injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

