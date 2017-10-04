Man Indicted For Murder In Death Of Man Found At Cliff Base

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old man in the death of another man who was found at the base of a northeast Portland cliff in 2015.

The Portland Police Bureau says a Multnomah County grand jury on Thursday indicted Avonte Armstead on one charge of murder.

Police say the body of Irving Batalla was found July 7, 2015. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined Batalla died of blunt force injuries.

Police say an investigation found that Armstead killed Batalla.

Police say Armstead is being extradited from a jail in Carson City, Nevada, to the Multnomah County Jail.