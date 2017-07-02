Man Hurt in Hit and Run
By Mark Workhoven
|
Jul 2, 2017 @ 4:42 AM

Portland, Oregon – A man in his 20’s was hit by a van in Portland Saturday afternoon while walking on Southeast 122nd Avenue just south of Holgate. The man had just left his car when the van ran into him.
The van fled the scene, but police tracked it down to 140th and arrested the two people in it. The victim was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. 122nd was closed for several hours until Saturday night while police did an investigation.

