Man Hunt Under Way For Suspected Shooter In Keizer

Portland – A man hunt is under way for a Suspected shooter. Keizer Police say Ryan Carrera shot his friend around Midnight Sunday. A call to 9-1-1 said they were taking their friend to the Salem Hospital by car, but he never showed up. Police say that person actually drove the shooting victim to the Roadway Inn in Salem and left him there. The victim was found with Non-Life threatening injures. Witnesses said Carrea fled the scene in a silver 2017 Nissan Altima 4-Door with California license 7-Z-B-E-4-2-9. Ryan Carrera may be headed to the State of Washington, specifically the Tacoma area. Ryan Carrera is believed to be armed with a handgun. Additionally, Ryan Carrera has a state-wide felony warrant for his arrest for an unrelated incident. Call Police if you see him or the car.