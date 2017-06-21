Man Hit By Two Trains In SE Portland

Portland, Oregon – A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being hit by two different trains in Southeast Portland.

Police say around 8:30pm Tuesday night the guy was crossing a set of tracks near 8th and Division when he was struck by an eastbound freight train. Then, just seconds later, a westbound Amtrak train hit him. There were 250-passengers onboard the Amtrak train headed to Seattle. None of the passengers on board the train were hurt. They were on the way from Los Angeles to Seattle.

Union Pacific Railroad and Amtrak Police responded to the crash location and have taken over control of the investigation.

Here is the initial report from Portland Police: On Tuesday June 20, 2017, at 8:23 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on the report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a man with life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to a Portland hospital by ambulance.

Based on information learned at the scene, officers believe the pedestrian had attempted to cross two sets of railroad tracks near Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. While crossing the railroad tracks the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train and a westbound Amtrak train.