Man Hit and Killed on MLK Named
By Grant McHill
|
May 15, 2017 @ 7:51 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police have released the name of the man hit and killed on Friday while trying to cross MLK in Portland.

Police say 49-year-old Toby Holtrop was homeless. He was hit by 27-year-old Justen Ashworth Fivecoats,who was driving northbound on MLK.

Holtrop was pushing a trailer full of empty cans and pulling a cart with other items when he was struck. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Ashworth Fivecoats has not been charged with anything at this time.

Related Content

Passing the Pedestrian Driving Test
OSP Look For Hit And Run Driver
Portland City Council Ready to Turn Terminal 1 Int...
Springwater Corridor Trail Sweep Today
Watch The Portland Homelessness Roundtable Discuss...
Clackamas County Deputy Shot In Leg
Comments