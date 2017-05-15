Man Hit and Killed on MLK Named

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police have released the name of the man hit and killed on Friday while trying to cross MLK in Portland.

Police say 49-year-old Toby Holtrop was homeless. He was hit by 27-year-old Justen Ashworth Fivecoats,who was driving northbound on MLK.

Holtrop was pushing a trailer full of empty cans and pulling a cart with other items when he was struck. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Ashworth Fivecoats has not been charged with anything at this time.