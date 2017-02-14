Man Hit And Killed On Highway 26

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KGW) – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed along Highway 26 in Beaverton on Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. near the Cornell exit. A man walked onto the highway and was struck by a car, police said.

“The driver swerved to miss the ped but clipped him with the passenger side of the vehicle,” Beaverton police Officer Jeremy Shaw told KGW. “We did not find any evidence to support DUII, distracted driving, or speeding as factors.”

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes at Cornell Road. A detour was in place for drivers.

The man’s name was not immediately released.