Man Hit By DUI Driver at Car Wash

Portland, Oregon – Police say a man is seriously hurt after being hit by a drunk driver in Northeast Portland. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Splash-n-Dash Car Wash near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say the man was washing his car when Melanie Bates pinned him to a wall with her car.

The man was taken to a hospital with a broken arm and leg and internal injuries. 40 year old Bates was arrested on suspicion of DUI.