Man Gets 30 Days For Biting Girl During Green Day Concert

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on the right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Joel Dauncey of Vancouver pleaded no contest to misdemeanor harassment of a sexual or intimate body part. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he did not make a statement at Monday’s hearing.

According to court documents, the teen told police she was dancing next to her mother at the Aug. 2 concert when a stranger leaned over and bit her. She rated the pain a “3” on a 1-10 scale.

A woman working the concert told police that Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol. The worker said she kept an eye on him and witnessed the bite.

The 34-year-old man told investigators he doesn’t remember the incident.