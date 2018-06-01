Man Found Shot Outside North Portland Bar

One man is shot outside a bar in North Portland. Police say it happened around 7:30pm Friday outside of Darcy’s Bar on North Lombard Street. A man in his 40s was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Preliminary information indicates that the victim was shot outside the bar then went inside to seek help. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing different vehicles leaving the area. Portland Police North Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team officers say the investigation continues.