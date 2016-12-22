Man Found Guilty of Multi-State Prostitution Conspiracy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man accused of operating an escort service out of Los Angeles has been found guilty in federal court.

The Oregonian reports that a jury on Wednesday found Taquarius Ford guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, two counts of sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Ford threatened to blackmail women if they didn’t follow his rules, used violence against some and coerced others into getting tattoos of his name as a sign of loyalty.

Ford’s attorney argued that he did profit from prostitution, but that none of the women he worked with were coerced into having sex for profit.

Sentencing is set for April 3.