Man Found Guilty, But Insane In Party Homicide

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A southern Oregon man has been found guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man at a house party.

Jackson County Judge Lorenzo Mejia said Thursday that Pedro Sabalsa-Mendez is a danger and must be committed to the care and custody of the Psychiatric Security Review Board for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed the murder in Ashland might not have happened if Sabalsa-Mendez had been required to receive mental health care.

The Mail Tribune reports his mother tried hard to get her son civilly committed, but couldn’t meet Oregon’s high legal requirement. She made him move out days before the Nov. 6 murder because he refused to take his medication.

A witness said Sabalsa-Mendez had been acting strangely at the party. He then stabbed Avi Feldman while yelling “Suicide!”