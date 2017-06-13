Man Found Fatally Shot in Portland Home

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say they’re investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday at a Portland residence.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release Tuesday that officers responded Monday afternoon to the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue to conduct a death investigation.

Police say officers and medical personnel determined that 36-year-old Brian Spaulding was deceased.

Homicide investigators were called based on evidence at the scene and police say an autopsy Tuesday showed Spaulding was the victim of a shooting.

Police say as of Tuesday they have no suspect information or motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detective Todd Gradwahl at todd.gradwahl(at)portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.

Police say Spaulding’s death is the tenth homicide this year in Portland.