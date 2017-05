OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say a 65-year-old man was found dead at Milo McIver State Park, southeast of Portland.

Sgt. Kyle Hove says a hiker discovered the body late Sunday afternoon on the Dog Creek Trail. The investigation remains active, but Hove says it appears William Kemp of Milwaukie, Oregon, died from a health problem and was not the victim of foul play.