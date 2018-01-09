Man Found Dead After Gunshots Heard Near NE PDX Park

Portland, Oregon – A man was found dead in a Northeast Portland park following reports of gunfire in the area near 37th and Ainsworth. Police found the victim on the ground at Fernhill Park around 9:30pm Monday night. The victim’s name has not been released, and we’re still waiting to hear more about a suspected shooter.

Read More From Police:

Detectives continue to investigate the death of an adult male at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland.

A member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene. The identity of the deceased victim will be released after the Medical Examiner’s Office has performed an autopsy and next of kin have been notified.

Investigators have cleared the crimes scene.

Anyone with information, including nearby residences that have surveillance cameras that may have captured audio or video of the incident or people and vehicles traveling through the area near Fernhill Park on the evening of Monday, January 8, 2018, should contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov

###PPB###

###ORIGINAL MESSAGE BELOW###

On Monday, January 8, 2018, at 9:32 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report of gunfire at Fernhill Park, located at 6010 Northeast 37th Avenue.

Officers arrived in the area and located an adult male lying on the ground inside the park. Responding emergency medical personnel determined the man was deceased.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail are responding to take over this investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with this investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Public Information Officer (PIO) is responding to the scene and plans to arrive within the next 30 minutes. Any interested media should respond to Northeast 41st Avenue and Northeast Holman Street for a briefing.

Anyone with information about this death investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail by calling 503-823-0479

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.