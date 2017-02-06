Man Fires Gun During Super Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a man accused of firing a gunshot while watching the Super Bowl at an Oregon restaurant.

Eugene police Sgt. Bill Solesbee tells The Register-Guard the suspect was having a one-sided argument with a man at the bar when he pulled out a gun and shot at the quiet man. The bullet struck the bar.

An off-duty police sergeant dining in the restaurant helped detain the suspect.

The shot was fired three hours into the game eventually won in overtime by the New England Patriots.

Though witnesses told the newspaper they believe the shot was fired because of the Super Bowl, police would not confirm it. Solesbee says all he knows is one man was hostile and the other was silently watching the game.