ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Police in Albany say a combine operator working in a ryegrass field discovered the remains of a man reported missing in May.

The remains were found July 7 and a medical examiner confirmed through dental records that the body is that of Michael Cowan, a 30-year-old Albany man.

Police say there’s no evidence of foul play and it’s believed Cowan fell from a Bonneville Power Administration transmission tower. Property that belonged to Cowan was found on the tower.